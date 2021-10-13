Fallen officers honored in Springfield for National Police Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- The Springfield Police Department is scheduled to honor those who died in the line of duty for National Police Weekend.

The Springfield’s “Police Appreciation Stand-Out” is being held Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Chestnut Street bridge over I-291. Survivors of Springfield officers and supporters of law enforcement will be waving flags, holding signs and showing appreciation to those who protect the city.

The public is invited to attend, parking is available Sacred Heart Church located at 395 Chestnut Street in Springfield. According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, National Police Weekend runs from October 13 to 17 in Washington, D.C.

A Candlelight Vigil, which usually takes place on May 13th, will occur on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.