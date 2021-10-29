Families still taking precautions with trick-or-treating this year

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)-The CDC has given the all-clear on trick-or-treating this year, but families are taking precautions, especially with kids younger than 12, not able to be vaccinated yet.

“Unfortunately she’s too young, since she is only three,” said Christopher Hubbard, a Northampton father.

Its a dilemma that has Hubbard adjusting their trick-or-treating plan.

“Her costume will incorporate some type of face mask,” said Hubbard. “And our neighborhood has a coordinated social distance type trick-or-treating. One guy has a shoot where his candy goes down a slide.”

The return of trick-or-treating is evident with just how much candy is being sold. “A lot more pumpkins, candy selling through this year, and platters,” said Dominic Fortini, Store Director for Big Y in Northampton. “People coming into the stores for parties and events, a little different than last year.”

Last year the CDC had a lot of precautions for trick-or-treating but with COVID-19 cases significantly down, they’re encouraging it keeping in mind social distancing. The CDC suggests trick-or-treating in smaller groups and refraining from large indoor Halloween parties. You also may want to keep a bottle of hand sanitizer with you in your travels.