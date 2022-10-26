WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News talked to the family of Amber Carpenter, who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in her apartment in West Springfield last week.

In a statement to 22News, her sister Crystal said that their family is heartbroken over the passing of 39-year-old Amber. Crystal says she wants to remind people that Amber is not just a victim, but a human being, a daughter, sister, and a mother. She loved being outdoors, photography, and going to the beach with her family.

In the statement, Amber’s sister said:

Our family is absolutely heartbroken over the passing of Amber Rose. She had a beautiful soul and touched the lives of many during her 39 years. Due to the nature of her passing, we were given very little information about the case and unfortunately found out specific details through the media, just as the public did. Although we understand some of the reasoning behind that, what pains us most is that there is very little mentioned about our loved one. There was no picture of her, no mention of the loved ones she left behind, no details of her actually being a human being. Just listed as a victim. Every broadcast we have seen has had her abusers picture and information plastered across the screen, with only a mention of a name for Amber. She deserves more than that. Her life meant something to many, and she deserves proper recognition. Domestic violence runs rampant in our world today and we all know someone who has suffered or is suffering, let us show some respect for those fighting battles many of us are unaware of. Amber was caught in a situation she was unable to remove herself from, although she was taking the right steps to do just that before her untimely passing. We thank everyone for sending prayers and condolences, and ask for privacy in regards to the ongoing case as we mourn the death of our loved one. Thank you. Crystal Whalen, sister

Amber worked as a home health aide for Touched by an Angel. She is survived by her sons, parents, and siblings. Her family has a GoFundMe page set up for those interested in helping to fund her service.

Amber was the victim of an alleged homicide by her boyfriend, who is facing charges of murder, assault & battery with a dangerous weapon, and witness intimidation.