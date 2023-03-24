CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Colleagues and family members of Officer Mark Wilkes, the Chicopee police officer who suffered a massive heart attack after a charity hockey game on March 13th, gathered Friday outside Baystate Medical Center where he is recuperating.

Members of the Chicopee Fire and Police Departments joined the family of Officer Wilkes, to provide an update on his condition and share ways the community can support his recovery.

Officer Wilkes’s mom Joan Wilkes is moved by the outpouring of support the Chicopee community has shown.

“He really, really is doing excellent today in my eyes because he’s come so far. He’s been asleep all these days knowing very little, but we are all there for him. He really appreciates all your support and prayers and I do too believe me,” said Joan Wilkes.

There are two fundraising events to support his recovery. The first one is Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Leadfoot Brewing on North Chicopee Street in Chicopee and the next is on Sunday, April 23rd at the Portuguese Club Chicopee.