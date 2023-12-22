SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drunk driving crashes skyrocket this time of year and to help prevent a tragic loss, a family is sharing their story of losing their father on Christmas day.

In 2019, during the week between Christmas and New Year’s, more than 200 lives were lost due to drunk driving crashes. The most recent data shows deadly drunk driving crashes in 2021 increased 14% from 2020.

A blood alcohol content of .08 is considered to be drunk driving. The MA Chiefs of Police Association, along with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), are reminding everyone to stay safe behind the wheel.

In 2013, Scott Sasen was 10 years old when his father was killed by a drunk driver early Christmas morning, “I remember getting the news when I was opening presents. No family should ever have to go through this.”

Born in Springfield, Michael Sasen was 48 years old when he was struck and killed in Fort Myers, Florida by a former investigator at the local State Attorney’s Office, Charles Lawson. Lawson was sentenced to three years in prison for leaving the scene of a fatal crash and DUI, according to a report by Naples News.

The holidays are a time to gather with friends and family however, to avoid a tragedy make sure to have a safe way to get home such as using ride-sharing options such as Uber or Lyft, or call someone who is sober to drive.

Beverly Chief of Police reminds “Call someone. Anyone. A friend, a family member, a ride-share service. Just don’t get behind the wheel.”