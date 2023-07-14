SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A freeze that took place this past May ruined many crops at local farms.

The Small Business Administration is making low-interest loans available to farmers who took a financial hit from the frost. Economic injury disaster loans are available for small businesses, agricultural cooperatives, and non-profit organizations affected by the unexpected freeze that took place in mid-May.

Bashista Orchards in Southampton took a hit. They lost cherries, plums, and some of the apples and pears.

“If you need a loan and your local bank can’t give you a competitive rate to whatever the SBA is offering, then I would say go for it. But most farmers have multiple streams of income happening, with different crops overlapping. They don’t expect every crop to do excellent every year – but we didn’t expect several crops to get decimated this year,” said Tom Bashista, co-owner of Bashista Orchards.

The SBA loans are up to $2 million with interest rates of 4 percent for small businesses and 2.375 percent for private non-profit organizations with terms up to 30 years. Loans can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, and more. They are not intended to replace lost sales or profits.

Bashista notes he won’t be taking advantage of the loans. He said although he lost apples in lower elevations, overall his crop looks better this year than it did last. If you are interested in learning more about the loans visit disasterloanassistance.sba.gov, applications are due no later than March 11, 2024.