Farmland owners along Connecticut River eligible for funding to protect land

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Farmland owners along the Connecticut River are eligible to receive funding to protect their land.

The federal farmland protection program provides funding to protect vulnerable farmland from the threat of development to conserve land throughout western Massachusetts. Applications are available at KestrelTrust.org and are due by June 17.

The project is funded in part through NRCS’ Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP), The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and The Nature Conservancy, in partnership with Hilltown Land Trust, Kestrel Land Trust, Franklin Land Trust, and Mass Audubon.

“USDA is committed to preserving our agricultural lands for the future generations. This is a perfect opportunity for farmers in the Connecticut River watershed to work with our partners to preserve these lands and the value they provide to the residents of Massachusetts,” said Dan Wright, Massachusetts State Conservationist for NRCS.