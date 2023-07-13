CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – State officials continue their tour through some of the areas and businesses hardest hit by Monday’s storm.

State officials are touring farms in western Massachusetts, gauging the damage and the needs that these local businesses have after being ravaged by storms. According to Lt Gov Kim Driscoll, who was touring Natural Roots in Conway, declaring a state of disaster for some areas remains a possibility.

Driscoll saying, “We know there’s not really a safety net for our agricultural community, so how do we think about short term needs, immediacy, so we can get things that are flexible and on the ground and we are right now mobilizing on best understanding how we can provide those resources that are needed.”

On July 10, the South River turned into a torrent, swallowing the neat rows of vegetables that were ready to pick, as well more than 10 percent of a flock of chickens at natural roots.

Farmer David Fisher, is hoping the state is able to provide financial support to help keep his business going now that all the hard work and money they have put into creating a success business is now gone. “All of that investment is washed down the river, so without out any financial support, this would be the end of our farm business, we’ve been here for 26 years,” said Fisher.

Normally shelves would be filled with fresh vegetables for sale, but not after Monday’s storm. Natural Roots is estimating a loss of $85,000 in produce and farm stand sales alone. Director of Rural Affairs for Massachusetts, Ann Gobi, adding, “People need help now, we can’t wait. We can’t wait for the federal government to act, we have to be ready we have to be ready to act now.”

The state’s plan to help these farmers remains a work in progress, we will continue to follow this story as more pieces come into place.