Fawn rescued from I-91 by State Police for second time this week

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A fawn has been rescued by state police from I-91 in Holyoke for the second time this week.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, the fawn was initially rescued from the left lane of I-91 Wednesday morning. The fawn was released by the trooper nearby where it was found in hopes of it reuniting with its mother.

Unfortunately, that did not happen. The fawn showed up again on the highway Thursday morning where it was rescued by another trooper and a MassDOT driver.

Troopers believe the fawn’s mother was struck and killed overnight Tuesday.

The fawn spent Thursday night in the Northampton State Police Barracks until Mass Wildlife was able to take it somewhere for rehabilitation. The fawn will stay at the facility until it can be released back into the wild.