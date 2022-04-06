BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News received a tip that the FBI was at a home in Belchertown Wednesday morning.

According to the FBI Boston Division Spokesperson Kristen Setera, the FBI is conducting court-authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation and declines further comment due to the ongoing investigation.

The home is located on the corner of Oak Ridge and Chestnut Drive. The FBI can be seen bringing out multiple containers from the home and putting them in their cars. Setera told 22News there is no threat to the public.

22News I-Team Reporter Taylor Knight is working on the story and will update as soon as additional information is released.