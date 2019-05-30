FBI updates most wanted list

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The FBI’s Most wanted list is existed since 1950 and has been wildly successful. 523 people have been on the list and nearly 490 of them have been captured or located.

Now, just this week a new name has been added. The FBI searching for 80-year-old Eugene Palmer in connection to the 2012 murder of his daughter-in-law in Stony Point.

Albany field office Assistant Special Agent in Charge Peter Magnetto says the public’s help is crucial to making captures possible.

“They’re really why were so successful with this list, and why the list has been so successful. Now, with social media is just amplifies it.”

If you spot Palmer anyone else on the most wanted list call 911 right away

