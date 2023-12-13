CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s a warning Wednesday from the FBI about increased threats at religious organizations this holiday season.

Religious organizations around the country have been put on alert. There is a heightened threat of lone wolf violence targeting events related to the holiday season.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security note this alert is not in response to specific plotting activity. Religious organizations in our area saying while no new precautions are being taken in response to this latest threat, they are always on high alert.

Mirza Yawar Baig, the Imam of the West Springfield Islamic Society said strong relationships with the police and mayor helps, as does the neighborhood, “We trust in Allah. We trust in god, and we pray to him for our safety and for the safety of all the people around us number one. number two, we have beautiful neighbors.”

Members of the Jewish community have received grants from the Department of Homeland Security and have undergone safety training. Rabbi Noach Kosofsky, Director at Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy, told 22News, “What it’s really about is being able to face it and not cowering. We can’t cower, we have to be proud as a Jewish nation. We have to be proud as a community and this is exactly what the symbolism of the holiday of Hanukkah is.” Rabbi Kosofsky noted that the holiday symbolizes strength and humanity.

This is actually the third time since the Israeli-Hamas war began in October, that a warning like this has been issued. The catholic community has an 18-member Safety and Security Committee that meets monthly.

Mary Jeanne Tash, Safety and Security Coordinator at St. Michaels Cathedral, told 22News, “But we are vigilant; we basically know who is here, if someone is new we are as warm and as welcoming as we can be, but we are also vigilant on who that person might be.”

The federal government now saying the threats have reached a level that is considered significant. The FBI issuing advice to people who are attending religious events this season, they say to avoid any large gathering or protest if you feel you might be at risk.