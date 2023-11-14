CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is expected to pass new regulations on Wednesday, aimed at making cell phones more useful tools for domestic violence survivors trying to escape dangerous situations.

The FCC plans to require telecommunications companies to remove people from family billing plans, within two business days upon request, offer low-cost emergency phone replacements for domestic violence victims, and hide call and text logs to domestic violence hotlines and shelters.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline said cellphones are a frequently used tool of control and manipulation.

Seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, the National Domestic Violence Hotline provides essential tools and support to help survivors of domestic violence so they can live their lives free of abuse, according to their website. For confidential help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

The numbers are 1-800-799-7233(SAFE) or 1-800-787-3224. If you cannot speak safely, text START to 88788 or use the online chat option.