CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill.

One in three adult women in the United States say they faced obstacles when trying to get a prescription for birth control. But that could all be changing soon, now that the Food and Drug Administration has approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill.

This decision means pharmaceutical company Perrigo, can sell its once-a-day pill, without a prescription. Previously all birth control pills required a doctor’s note, which was seen by women’s reproductive rights advocates as a major obstacle.

Dr. Danielle Roncari, Vice President of Medical Services at The Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts telling 22News, “This is an incredible expansion of reproductive freedom and will improve birth control access for those who face cost and logistical barriers, to see a health care provider, including Black and Latinx communities and other people of color, LGBTQ+ folks, young people, and those living in rural areas.”

Opill contains one hormone, progestin, and is taken daily, and it has been found to be 93% effective in preventing pregnancy with typical use. Plus, all users of reproductive age are approved to buy it, including teenagers, in efforts to remove barriers to access and reduce unintended pregnancies.

The FDA says almost half of the 6.1 million pregnancies here in the U.S. each year are unintended, and the hope is that availability of this pill will reduce that number and potential negative impacts. Some of those negative impacts, the FDA cites, includes reduced likelihood of receiving early prenatal care and increased risk of preterm delivery.

While the cost of the pill is still up in the air, a non-profit out of Cambridge says, that, quote: “We must ensure that OTC birth control pills are equitably accessible to all. To ensure equitable access we must continue to advocate for OTC birth control pills to be affordably priced and fully covered by insurance.”

Perrigo won’t start selling the pill until early next year, and it should not be used by those who have or have ever had breast cancer.