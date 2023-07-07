CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The FDA has officially granted full approval to an IV drug that treats early Alzheimer’s disease.

Progress is being made, changing the course of Alzheimer’s disease for people in the early stages. The Food and Drug Administration giving fully approving the Alzheimer’s drug ‘Leqembi.’

More than 6.5 million adults in the US have Alzheimer’s. The disease slowly destroys memory and thinking skills and eventually, the ability to carry out simple tasks. This marks the first time that a drug, meant to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, has been fully approved, where other approved drugs only target the symptoms.

Susan Antkowiak, VP of Programs and Services at the Alzheimer’s Association, telling 22News, “What this means is that it reduces a beta-amyloid protein that builds up in the brain. Because it reduces that protein we are actually slowing the progression.”

That brain plaque is believed to be an underlying cause of Alzheimers disease, but with treatment that is administered through an IV, data show that ‘Leqembi’ appeared to slow a patient’s decline by about five months.

Antkowiak says that the hope is the drug will give people more time to participate in daily life and live independently, “It could be for someone more time to recognize their family, and this will likely accelerate research that will help in a positive way, a snowball effect so we can have more options that families have been desperately waiting for for a very long time.”

The Alzheimer’s Association urges people to speak with their doctor to learn more about this treatment.