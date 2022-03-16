SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Realtor Association of the Pioneer Valley has released its report on the housing market for February. Home closings have decreased however, they’re still selling for more money compared to February 2021.

Closing sales in February this year were down 16% over February 2021 with 294 homes sold in Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire Counties. The median sale price for homes was $285,000, which is about 11.8% higher than last year of $255,000.

The inventory of available homes for sale in February was down 41.7% with 306 on the market versus 525 homes on the market in January 2021.

The average time on the market dropped by 15.1% year-over-year, down to just 43 days.

A 30-year mortgage averaged at 3.76% with an average .8 points for the last week of February. According to the report, a 30-year mortgage averaged 2.81% with an average .7 points in 2021.