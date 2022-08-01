AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Federal Student Loan lenders are facing a month-long countdown until repayments restart.

Barring any action from the President, the pause on Federal student loan payments is set to expire on August 31st. For some, it could be a financial wake up call when that day comes around. 22News spoke to credit advisor Martin Lynch, who offered guidance for prospective payers. He is also the Director of Education at Cambridge Credit Counseling in Agawam.

“You should factor in the amount of the payment, as if you were paying it right now,” Lynch advises, “Make sure it fits in your budget. We don’t want folks to go into default immediately. You can’t hold out hope every time that the government is gonna extend the moratorium. It may, or it may not.”

One twist borrowers have to navigate… some major loan financiers have actually closed down over the last two years. When that happens, they sell the student loan debt to another servicer. Borrowers should make sure to double check who they’ll need to make payments to.