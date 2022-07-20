SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dakin Humane Society and Best Friends Animal Society are partnering in a pet adoption event in the hopes of reducing the number of cats and dogs in shelters.

The event will be held online from Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 24. Interested persons can apply for particular animals by going to www.dakinhumane.org and clicking on “Adopt.” Reduced fees for some pets will be offered.

“Summertime brings the highest numbers for in-house animal population,” said Stacey Price, director of development and marketing. “And we’ve been taking in large numbers of animals in crisis this season. We’re hoping that by reducing the adoption fees by $50 for all cats, kittens and dogs, and providing a larger adoption fee discount on select animals, we can create more matches between people and beloved companion animals, allowing us to continue to take in more pets in need.”

According to Best Friends, in 2021 U.S. shelters saw an 8.1% increase in animals admitted to shelters that pet adoptions could not keep pace with. Currently, there are more pets available for adoption due to recent problems such as staffing shortages and increased intake numbers at shelters across the country.

“Following the immense success of our National Adoption Weekend in May, which resulted in 4,529 lives saved, we couldn’t wait to have a second National Adoption Weekend as soon as possible,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “The summer months, and July in particular, are some of the highest intake months for animal shelters in America, so we really encourage anyone who’s looking for a pet to adopt now.”

For those who aren’t sure if adoption is right for them a fostering program is also available. Learn more about that program at the Dakin website.