SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A western Massachusetts non-profit lived up to its name Monday, raising money for children in need.



“Feed the Kids” held its 5th annual Charity Golf Tournament at the Springfield Country Club in West Springfield. This is a popular way for the organization to raise money to help feed children who don’t get enough food on their table.

“We’re feeding hungry kids, so what we do is a golf tournament with all of those folks. It goes directly to the kids.” Mary Kay Kaduchin



Mary Kay and her husband founded “Feed the Kids” five years ago, so far it has raised $200,000 for school breakfast programs and summer meals.