WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A western Massachusetts non-profit raised $75,000 for children in need.

Feed the Kids hosted their 6th annual charity golf tournament and opened their online auction to fight against child hunger. On August 7, more than 100 people registered to participate in the charity golf tournament and more than 200 items donated were up for auction.

The proceeds will benefit local organizations to ensure children do not go hungry, including Square One, the Holyoke School Backpack Program, Pioneer Valley Powerpacks, and No Kid Hungry.

“Over the past six years, we’ve raised more than $370,000 for these incredibly deserving charities,” continued Kadushin. “We are especially grateful to our generous sponsors including AAA Northeast, Westfield Bank, Peoples Bank, PIMCO, DiStefano Financial, Elm Electric and M & T Bank, as well as Curry Honda and Teddy Bear Pools who provided prizes for four hole-in-one contests.”

A hole-in-one was made by golfer Scott Trevethan on the 9th hole.

“We had a little rain in the morning, but everyone enjoyed a wonderful day, and we raised a record amount of money,” said Dr. Frederick Kadushin, co-chair of Feed the Kids. “For some added excitement, we even had our first hole-in-one winner. Scott Trevethan scored an ace on the 9th hole.”

Next year’s golf tournament is scheduled for August 5th at Springfield Country Club.