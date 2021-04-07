FEMA offering to reimburse families for COVID-19 related funeral costs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA is now offering reimbursement for funeral costs due to COVID-19.
Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin is encouraging those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 to visit his official website for information on applying for assistance with funeral costs.
“So many people have lost loved ones to this pandemic and coping with the loss of a family member is hard enough without needing to worry about the costs of laying that person to rest,” Galvin said in a statement Wednesday. He said help may be available “even if the funeral has already been paid for.”
It was announced this week that FEMA will reimburse up to $9,000 in funeral expenses for those who lost a loved one to COVID-19 after January 20, 2020.
The agency will begin accepting applications this month. Information on eligibility and how to apply is available through the secretary of state’s website.
