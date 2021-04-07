FEMA offering to reimburse families for COVID-19 related funeral costs

Funeral director Steven Correa wears gloves as he moves the casket of Gilberto Arreguin Camacho, 58, in preparation for burial following his death due to Covid-19 at Continental Funeral Home on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2020 in East Los Angeles, California. – Gilberto Arreguin Camacho spent over three weeks in the hospital before his death, according to his son. “He had so much love in his heart for his family,” his son Nestor Arreguin said. “He always had advice for you when you needed it. He was a really hard working man. He worked his whole life. Coming home late, working so hard to provide for his family. Im going to try and follow his legacy.” Arreguin worked as an automobile painter, leaving behind a legacy of children and grandchildren. Family members streamed part of the service for relatives in Mexico who were unable to travel due to pandemic restrictions. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA is now offering reimbursement for funeral costs due to COVID-19.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin is encouraging those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 to visit his official website for information on applying for assistance with funeral costs.

“So many people have lost loved ones to this pandemic and coping with the loss of a family member is hard enough without needing to worry about the costs of laying that person to rest,” Galvin said in a statement Wednesday. He said help may be available “even if the funeral has already been paid for.”

It was announced this week that FEMA will reimburse up to $9,000 in funeral expenses for those who lost a loved one to COVID-19 after January 20, 2020.

The agency will begin accepting applications this month. Information on eligibility and how to apply is available through the secretary of state’s website.

