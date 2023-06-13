SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are a handful of events coming up in western Massachusetts as summer approaches.
The region is home to lots of festivals, town fairs, and firework displays. 22News has compiled the top events to visit this month before July’s festivities begin.
Here is a list of festivities to check out in the area:
- June 16-18, from12PM – 2 PM
- Flag raising at Black Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in Mason Square, Springfield
- The adult Block Party begins at 5 PM at Level 5 Restaurant
- June 17, 7 PM
- Veterans Park, Holyoke
- June 17, from 12 PM-4 PM
- 201 Worthington Street, Springfield
- June 17
- Hatfield
Wilbraham Peach Blossom Festival
- June 17, 12 PM-6:30 PM
- Wilbraham and Monson Academy, Wilbraham
Pioneer Valley’s Carnival Days!
- June 18, 1 PM-8 PM
- Brimfield Winery, 35 Main St., Brimfield
- June 23-26
- Franklin County Fairgrounds, Greenfield
Northampton Family Fourth Celebration
- June 24, 5 PM
- Look Memorial Park, Northampton
- June 24, 5-11 PM
- Fireworks at Quarry Hill School, 198 Main Street
- June 30, 9-10:30 PM
- Holyoke Community Grounds