CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – December 23rd is Festivus, which commemorates a holiday episode of the television comedy, Seinfeld.

According to the National Day Calander, Seinfield brought Festivus to the masses when Frank Costanza (played by Jerry Stiller) explained that he invented the holiday in response to the commercialism of Christmas. The slogan for the holiday is “A Festivus for the rest of us.”

This holiday reminds us how we can easily take things too seriously at times, such as topics like politics, traditions, grudges, and more. Sometimes, those paths turn out to be a hilarious turn of events. While watching the Seinfeld episode safely from our homes, we see a bit of ourselves and those we hold dear.

The holiday traditions were derived from the television episode and the original creator and have been combined over the years. Daniel O’Keefe, Reader’s Digest editor and author created the holiday in response to some family tension. One of its central practices is the “airing of grievances.” He first celebrated the day back in February of 1966. The day is now on December 23 in honor of O’Keefe’s first date with his future wife. O’Keefe’s son wrote the episode of Seinfeld featuring the celebration.

Some examples of Festivus traditions include:

Adorn an aluminum Festivus pole to be displayed in your home. In the O’Keefe household, there was no pole. Instead, a clock was placed in a bag and nailed to the wall.

Serve a traditional dinner.

During dinner, allow the Airing of Grievances. Each person will take a turn describing how the others have disappointed him or her over the past year.

Feats of Strength follows dinner and involves wrestling the head of the household. Note: The holiday is not complete unless the head of the household is pinned. Failure to pin the head of the household could result in perpetual Festivus.

Festivus Miracle – a frequent unimpressive miracle. You may count carrying all the groceries into the house for dinner without tripping or dropping one of the bags as a Festivus Miracle.