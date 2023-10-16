SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Freedom Credit Union will be collecting cash donations until the end of October to a local non-profit whose goal is to end bullying.

Until October 31, Freedom Credit Union is inviting employees, their members, and the community to make monetary donations to Unify Against Bullying at any of their branches in western Massachusetts.

Unify Against Bullying is a Springfield-based non-profit organization that is seeking to bring an end to bullying through diversity. It also provides grants to those who are in a position to make a difference, such as children, parents, teachers, and administrators. These grants are also given to schools and other programs where people are on the frontlines of bullying.

This non-profit aims to promote awareness and acceptance and to show kids that ignoring or tolerating bullying is not okay and that those days are over.

“Unify Against Bullying says, ‘When we stand together, we stand as one,’” said Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch. “That’s exactly what we’re doing as we support this incredible organization through our Month of Giving campaign this October. There’s no place for bullying in our community— let’s work together to put an end to it.”

“Not only is this a cause we are proud to support, but our West Springfield branch officer, Debra Mainolfi, is a member of the board of directors for Unify Against Bullying,” added Welch. “We are proud that so many of our employees are involved in organizations working to better our communities, and we’re honored to support them in any way we can.”

Freedom Credit Union’s mission is to provide membership value to individuals and businesses while managing a stable, community-minded, member-owned financial institution.