Fighter Wing flyover at Southwick National

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) — Prior to the race at Southwick National, there was a flyover from the 104th fighter wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base.

The flyover coincided with an honor guard from Southwick American Legion Post 338 saluting the stars and stripes.

“We are so excited to have one of our biggest events and it’s great for the legion, great for the racing, and we just hope everyone is having a great time,” Darcie Rock, American Legion Post 338 commander said.

The more than 30,000 attending the event were thrilled at the sight of America’s first line of defense from Barnes overhead saluting the competition which kicked off the race