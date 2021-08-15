Final Day for Kevs Foundation Tournament

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Westfield’s Amelia Park Arena held a hockey tournament, as part of the weekend’s fundraising marathon benefiting Kev’s Foundation, the organization honoring the memory of Kevin Major.

The 19-year-old drowned ten years ago after being stricken with a heart ailment. Kevin’s Mom, Susan Canning established Kev’s foundation to help other young people suffering from an enlarged heart.

Through years of these benefit hockey tournaments at Amelia Park Arena, Susan has led the way with CPR training, health screenings, and the purchase of AED devices available in Westfield and West Springfield parks and schools.

Susan is pleased with the results from this weekend’s activities at Amelia Park.

“It’s been a fabulous weekend, the community has come out as they always have and supported us. From the hockey players to the community members,” Susan said.

Susan Canning is especially grateful to the players from the Lumberjacks and Team Sexton hockey teams who passed the hat in the locker room raising enough money for her to purchase two more AED devices. They will be installed in high-traffic areas where they can do the most good.