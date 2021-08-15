Final day of Middlefield Fair

MIDDLEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — It’s been almost 175 years since the Middlefield Fair became one of the most popular agricultural fairs in western Massachusetts.

Thousands from the rural areas of Hampshire and Berkshire counties came to the fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday. 81-year-old Joe Malloy of Adams has been attending the fair since he was a child when his dad would take him every year. Joe’s favorite event is the horse pull, where strong animals pull up to eight tons of weight.

The Middlefield Fair is one of the oldest fairs in the country.