CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It is the final weekend 22News is collecting Toys for Tots for children in need.

22News has been hosting this annual campaign for more than 30 years and holds special meaning as we remember legendary reporter Sy Becker. Sy was truly a champion of our Toys for Tots campaign, and his family asked that donations be made in his honor.

Stop by 22News located at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee through December 11th.

December 9th and 10th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

December 11th from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

New, unwrapped toys will be distributed to children in need in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire Counties. Toys are needed for children of all ages from babies to teens. Last year, over 38,500 toys were distributed throughout western Massachusetts, supporting nearly 37,000 kids.