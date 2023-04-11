SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau (GSCVB) has announced the 58 finalists for the 2023 Howdy Awards for Hospitality Excellence.

The Howdy Awards was established by GSCVB in 1996 to recognize front-line employees in the hospitality industry. The 58 finalists are from throughout western Massachusetts and were selected from businesses, organizations and activities in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties. The judging panel will be comprised of a group of recognized industry professionals.

“The Howdy Awards really do double-duty for our region,” said Michael Hurwitz, owner of Uno Pizzeria & Grill at the Holyoke Mall and chair of the GSCVB Howdy Awards Committee. “The first purpose is to salute the outstanding individuals who work so hard to make a visit to Western Mass a memorable, high-value experience. They keep people coming back. The second purpose is to help everyone who lives and works here to recognize and appreciate the vital role that tourism plays in our regional economy.”

According to a news release sent to 22News from GSCVB, one winner will be named in each of the nine categories:

Accommodations

Attractions

Banquets & Meetings

Beverage

Food–Casual

Food-Tableside

Public Service

Retail

Transportation

The People’s Choice Award is a category open to the public for voting on the ‘Explore Western Mass’ Facebook page which allows customers to get involved and cast a vote for excellent customer service in the region. The Spotlight Award, which recognizes individuals or organizations that have made a significant contribution to the tourism industry in Western Mass will be presented to the Bean Restaurant Group, according to GSCVB.

In the category of Accommodations:

Edward Williams-Townsend: Front Desk at Inn on Boltwood in Amherst

Simon Quinn: Front Desk at Inn on Boltwood in Amherst

Charlene Golden: Front Desk at Residence Inn in Chicopee

Jennifer Selivanoff: Front Desk at Red Roof Plus in S. Deerfield

In the category of Attractions:

Bill Vezina: Crew Chief at Bright Nights at Springfield Park Department in Springfield

Santa Lenny Stratton: Santa Claus at Yankee Candle Village in S. Deerfield

Laura Kalisz: Executive Assistant to the President at Eastern States Exposition in W. Springfield

Glenn Greenough: General Maintenance at Eastern States Exposition in W. Springfield

Cindy Burke: Event Usher at MassMutual Center in Springfield

Debbie Little: Event Usher at MassMutual Center in Springfield

Mike Furman: Park Caretaker at Look Park in Florence

Lauren Blanchard: Account Executive at Springfield Thunderbirds in Springfield

In the Category of Beverage:

Susanne Hynes: Bartender at Blue Rock in Shelburne Falls

Matthew Desereau: Bartender / Manager at Craft 32 Restaurant in E. Longmeadow

Tana Bolanger: Bartender at Grapevine Grill in Belchertown

Karl Philemy: Bartender at Posto Italian in Longmeadow

Mike Lizak: Bartender at The Federal in Agawam

Melissa McDevitt: Bartender at The Hideaway Lounge/Riffs in Easthampton

Amanda Byrne Bartender: The Ranch Golf Club in Southwick

Andrew Fabin: Bartender at MassMutual Center in Springfield

Aechemia Cote: Bartender at Irish Ale House in Springfield

Marco Ciurleo: Bartender at The Federal in Agawam

In the Category of Banquet & Meetings:

Brenda Lee Glanville: Catering Manager at Hamel’s Creative Catering in Holyoke

Peter Mitch: Attendant at Inn on Boltwood in Amherst

Catherine Kingsbury-Jindela: Catering Sales Manager at Inn on Boltwood in Amherst

Julio Pagan: Event Manager at MassMutual Center in Springfield

Tatiana Vega: Server at The Log Cabin in Holyoke

In the category of Food – Casual:

Mustafa Imzad: Customer Service at Coldstone Creamery in Springfield

Bridgette Chaffee: Owner at Great Falls Harvest Market & Restaurant in Turners Falls

Silvana Cardaropoli: Server at Palazzo Café in Springfield

Christina Raschi: Owner/Operator at 413 Café in Springfield

Leanne Gustafson: Manager at Chrissy G’s Bakery in Westfield

Cecelia Friedenberg: Barista at Starbucks Springfield College in Springfield

In the category of Food – Tableside:

Julie Molinary: Server/Owner at 1636 North in Springfield

Jill Sherman: Server at Grapevine in Longmeadow

Diana Lacroix: Server at Charlie’s Diner in W. Springfield

Carissa Vuong: Server at Pho Saigon in Springfield

Estephanie Diaz: Server at Posto Italian in Longmeadow

Sonya Bastarache: Server at Chandler Steakhouse in Springfield

Robert Vermast: Server at The Federal in Agawam

Carmela Malafronte: Server at The Student Prince in Springfield

Amy Silvestri: Manager at Uno’s Pizzeria & Grill in Holyoke

Rosemary Koski: Server at The Whately Inn in Whately

In the Category of Public Service:

David Cilley: Lead Lab Assistant at Baystate Medical Center in Holyoke

Mike Chalero: Orderly at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield

Caroline Robinson: Concierge at Baystate Tolosky Center in Springfield

Stephanie Chaffee: Pre-school Director at Boys & Girls Club in W. Springfield

Michael Dion: Regional Manager at Kleen Rite Services/Union Station in Springfield

Rebecca Gendron: Hairstylist at Studio 1262 Hair Lounge in Chicopee

In the Category of Retail/Business:

Betty Lam: Cashier at Big Y in S. Hadley

January Russell: Insurance Agent at Horace Mann Insurance in Feeding Hills

Cindy Browning: Sales Associate at Yankee Candle Village in South Deerfield

Elaina Gianatassio: Receptionist at Yankee Candle Village in South Deerfield

Shannon Borrell: Store Conductor at Mill District Art Gallery in Amherst

In the Category of Transportation:

Madeline Rivera: School Bus Driver at First Student in Springfield

Tawana Banks: Parking Lot Attendant, TD Bank Lot at ProPark in Springfield

Everett Anderson: Motorcoach Operator at Peter Pan Bus Lines in Springfield

Walter Gould: Parking Lot Attendant at Red Rose Pizza in Springfield

Hurwitz says that over 5,000 people are employed in the region’s tourism sector, with payroll exceeding $205 million, generating over $20 million in local tax revenue. “We’re talking about big, important numbers; these dollars circulate through our economy supporting other jobs and business as well. The overall economic impact of tourism in Western Mass is extremely significant,” added Hurwitz.

Winners will be announced and honored at this year’s gala dinner and awards on May 15, at the MassMutual Center. For tickets or more information regarding the Howdy Awards, call Michele Goldberg at GSCVB at (413) 755-1344.