SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Student loans are on the minds of high school students figuring out how to afford college for next semester.

22News spoke with the Director of Financial Aid at American International College. He told us that the first step is to fill out the FAFSA form, which is the free application for student aid. He says you can find it on studentaid.gov and it will determine what federal, state, and institutional scholarships you qualify for.

Richard O’Connor, the Director of Financial Aid at American International College said, “Some people being first generation, they might have some fear of filling it out, or they are confused by it, but we do have a lot of resources in the area. Most of the high school guidance departments in the area have staff that help people fill out the FAFSA form, if not reaching out to the financial offices that students are interested in attending, they sit down and help you fill it out.”

O’Connor adds that this year’s FAFSA is based on your 2020 tax information. If your current financial situation doesn’t match it, he says make sure to contact the financial aid office of your school and see what documentation they may need to help you on their end.