Financial assistance program for utility bills

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News reported earlier this week that more Pioneer Valley families face food insecurity this winter.

We now learn that many will have difficulty paying their utility bills when it gets really cold. Springfield’s Anti-Poverty Agency, Springfield Partners for Community Action, has come up with a program helping people who don’t qualify for existing programs pay their utility bills.

“Well the need’s been high right along, so when the weather changes, things happen. We think it’s going to be tough gearing up for it.” Paul Bailey, Executive Director for Springfield Partners for Community Action

If you feel you qualify for the community action assistance, learn everything you need to know about receiving help at SpringfieldPartnersinc.com.