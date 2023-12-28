CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Financial experts are reminding the public to make sure your financial affairs are in order, as we head into the new year.

22News spoke with Darren James, a financial advisor at Northwestern Mutual, who says that now is the time to start building good financial habits for 2024.

One way to do that is by revisiting your budget and planning around it for the new year. You should also take a look at any automatic payments in your bank account, like subscriptions, and try to remove any that are no longer a part of your financial goals.

James told 22News, “Take a look at outstanding debt because a lot of the debt that you were use to paying lower interest on because interest rates have gone up, even things like your credit card, you’ll those charges are more significant. So are you in a position to take that debt and roll it over into something that has a lower interest rate?”

James adds that if you will have a major expense in the future, such as a wedding, you should start budgeting and putting that money aside now.