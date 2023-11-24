HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Black Friday marked a busy time for shoppers as they raced to check off their holiday shopping lists.

For many shoppers, it was the perfect opportunity to begin their holiday shopping despite mounting financial pressures. This can include having to make difficult decisions on how to allocate money, dealing with rising costs, or trying to make ends meet on a limited budget.

Shoppers were seen inside the Holyoke mall bustling around, grabbing the best deals and stocking up on gifts. Many even stayed late, hoping to snag even more deals as the day went on.

“Get some toys for the nieces and nephews, things like that, but yeah that’s what we are mainly after,” said Nico Cotto of Springfield. “There’s nothing like the holiday season, a lot of energy I love it.”

“Puts me into the holiday spirit,” added Cara Leiper of West Springfield. “I think I have almost everything done.”

Many stores are still running Black Friday deals into the weekend and on Cyber Monday, so you can keep shopping after it’s over. The National Retail Federation predicts about 182 million people will be out shopping this holiday weekend.

