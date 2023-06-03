SPENCER, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple fire crews were called to the First Congregational Church in Spencer on Friday.

According to the Spencer Police Department, there was a large fire at the First Congregational Church on Main Street in Spencer. The church appeared to be completely in flames. Multiple alarms were called and several fire crews were called for assistance in the area.

Spencer Fire Department

West Brookfield Fire Department

Oakham Fire Department

Oakham Fire Department

Oakham Fire Department

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire and if there were any injuries. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.