ASHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters were able to safely put out a fire behind a fireplace Wednesday morning in Ashfield.

Firefighters were called to a home on Emmet Road around 10:44 a.m. Wednesday for a report smoke coming from the walls. When they arrived, the owners of the 1800’s 2.5 story multi-family house showed them how smoke was coming from gaps in the baseboard around an old fireplace.

It was discovered that the home was affected by power outages from the recent storm and the family had been keeping warm with the fireplace. However, fire had extended into the wall space behind the fireplace and was causing significant damage to the fireplace and wood behind it.

Crews had to dismantle the wall to find the fire and safely put it out. After three hours of working to extinguish the fire, firefighters were able to let the family back in the home with just damage done to the fireplace area. However, Ashfield Fire said significant restoration will need to be done.

The Ashfield Fire Department was assisted by Conway, Plainfield, Goshen, South Deerfield, Buckland, and Williamsburg fire departments.