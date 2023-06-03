WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Brookfield Fire Department was sent to a building fire on Saturday morning.

According to the West Brookfield Fire Department, at approximately 1:12 a.m., fire crews were sent to a building fire.

Crews called for a second alarm for the fire which brought in mutual aid from the area, such as the Ware Fire Department, Warren Fire Department, New Braintree Fire Department and Dispatch, Brookfield Fire Department, East Brookfield Fire Department, Brimfield Fire Department, North Brookfield Fire Department, the West Brookfield Emergency Management.

The fire was under control in about an hour and a half. Fire crews were at the fire for extensive mop-up work and was cleared bt 5:00 a.m.

There is no word yet on if there are any injuries or the cause of the fire. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.