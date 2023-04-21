TRURO, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire departments from all over the Cape were called in to help put out a fire after a house exploded in the town of Truro.

A home exploded overnight in the town of Truro, which is on the Outer Cape. Fire departments from all over the Cape were called in to help put out the fire.

NBC Boston is reporting that residents from as far away as Osterville, more than 30 miles away, could feel their houses shake. There is no word at this time on what caused the fire and explosion. No injuries have been reported.

22News will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.