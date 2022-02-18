SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker Polito Administration announced grant funding to fire departments for fire education programs for children and older adults across Massachusetts.

According to a Facebook post by Southampton Fire Department, the average number of children dying in fires annually has dropped by 78% since the S.A.F.E. Program began, a decline almost 30% greater than the decline in fire deaths overall.

The Department of Fire Services launched the Senior SAFE Program to provide firefighters with funding to teach fire safety to older adults, who face a disproportionate risk of dying in a fire.

Departments in Hampden and Hampshire county that received this funding include: