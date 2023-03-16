NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire Departments in Northampton and Pittsfield reported Wednesday receiving more than 100 calls for service during Tuesday’s snow storm.

Northampton Fire were called to 119 incidents from 5:00 a.m. Tuesday to 5:00 a.m. Wednesday. The department says this is one of the most amount of incidents in a 24 hours that they’ve ever had. In one record breaking shift, one crew was called to 96 of those incidents including wires down, trees down, trees on houses or cars, one car fire, medical calls and fire alarms.

The Pittsfield Fire Department also reported a large amount of incidents they were called to. They received 99 reports of vehicles accidents, trees on wires or homes, gas leaks, fire alarms and medical calls.