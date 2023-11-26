BOSTON (WWLP) – More than two dozen people are without a home after a fire destroyed two triple-decker homes in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Saturday.

Fire officials say that the fire began in the back of one of the homes on Ellington Street Saturday afternoon, and then jumped to a second home next door. Multiple fire crews were able to extinguish the fire within hours.

Fifteen people in one of the buildings and 14 people in the other were all able to get out safely. One person was taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.