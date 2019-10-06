Fire officials launch Fire Prevention Week until October 12

(WWLP) – The State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and President of the Fire Chiefs’ Association of Massachusetts Dennis Condon are launching Fire Prevention week with a new theme from Sunday until October 12.

“This year’s theme Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape, emphasizes how important it is for every family to make and practice a home escape plan. Even families of one,” State Fire Marshal Ostroskey

Fire departments across the state will be visiting schools, senior centers, holding open houses, and sharing information to help everyone in their community learn how to prevent fires and survive.

“There is nothing firefighters like to see more when they respond to a fire than the whole family standing at their meeting place, safe outside. Working smoke alarms coupled with a practiced escape plan increase your chances of surviving a fire.” Chief Dennis Condon

Fire Prevention Week starts today. Practice your escape plan this week and hold a fire drill at home. Learn how: http://ow.ly/iqyJ50wxn1J Posted by Massachusetts Department of Fire Services on Sunday, October 6, 2019

