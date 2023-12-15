SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There have been deadly house fires this week alone in western Massachusetts, and Friday night firefighters are now urging people to be extra vigilant during the holidays.

A fire in Orange Wednesday killed an adult woman, and injured another, with the home a total loss. The second fire happened on Quincy Street in Springfield, killing a 91-year-old man.

Fire officials are now urging people to be cautious during the holiday season as many activities such as cooking, using candles, and decorating with lights can pose a higher risk for fires.

“Our safety message is to make sure people are inspecting the light strips before they install them and don’t plug too many into one outlet,” said Springfield Fire Department spokesman, Captain Drew Piemonte. “Before you go to bed you should turn off all the lights, if your leaving the home turn off all the lights as well. Keep your combustible materials to a minimum of three feet away from any ignition sources. Pets, children can all be accidental from knocking trees over.”

If you’re burning wood in a fireplace, he says to be sure to dispose of it into a proper metal container, 10 feet from your home. Also, having a working smoke detector in your home saves lives.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.