CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire officials are reminding residents to check their CO alarms and to keep dryers, furnaces, and other exhaust vents clear of snow.

The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services says that with the first significant snowfall of the season making its way to parts of Massachusetts, residents should test their carbon monoxide (CO) alarms and keep dryers, furnaces, and other exhaust vents clear of snow.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Saturday afternoon through early Monday morning for heavy snow with accumulations of 5 to 12 inches in portions of Massachusetts. The snow will begin between 5 pm and 8 pm and will be heaviest from 10 pm Saturday to 3 am Sunday.

When clearing your vents, it is also important to keep the outside vents clear of falling, drifting, or shoveling snow.

Back in January 2005, 7-year-old Nicole Garofalo died when a heating vent was blocked by snow drifts outside, which allowed carbon monoxide to accumulate inside her home in Plymouth. This deadly fire led to Nicole’s Law, which requires CO alarms on every habitable level of a Massachusetts residence.

“Carbon monoxide is a leading cause of fatal poisoning, and home heating equipment is the primary source of carbon monoxide in the home,” State Fire Marshal Jon Davine said. “As part of your storm planning, check your CO alarms to be sure they’re working properly, and if an alarm is past the manufacturer’s recommended lifespan, replace it.”

Massachusetts fire departments have detected nearly CO at almost 5,000 incidents back in 2022, and 90% of these calls were in residential settings.

“Fuel-fired heating appliances like dryers, furnaces, boilers, and fireplaces are all sources of carbon monoxide,” State Fire Marshal Davine said. “If the vent or flue is blocked, this poisonous gas can reach deadly levels inside the home. Know where the vents on your home are, be sure to clear them when shoveling, and be careful not to blow snow onto them if using a snowblower.”

CO can cause headache, fatigue, dizziness, and/or nausea at lower concentrations and death at higher concentrations. Exposure while you are sleeping is particularly dangerous. Children, older adults, and people who have lung or heart disease are especially vulnerable.

“We can’t see, smell, or taste carbon monoxide, but we can detect it with working CO alarms,” State Fire Marshal Davine said. “If your alarm sounds, get outside and call 9-1-1.”