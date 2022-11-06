CHICOPEE, Mas. (WWLP) – With Daylight Savings Time coming to an end, Massachusetts fire officials are issuing a seasonal reminder to change the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Carbon monoxide is the leading cause of poisoning deaths in the United States. As for fires, the average person has less than three minutes to escape after the smoke alarm activates. So it’s important to replace your battery-operated smoke alarms at least two times a year.

22News spoke with one local resident about what they do to make sure they’re up to date with their smoke alarms.

“Me and my family check it every two months to make sure it’s okay,” said Tayshalee Hernandez of Springfield. “It’s better to be safe than sorry. We never know what can happen at any moment. One moment we’re fine in our rooms the next, there’s a fire in the kitchen.”

Smoke alarms are to be placed in each part of your house such as on the outside of bedrooms,

at the top of open stairs, and the base of cellar stairs of your home. And they should be tested once a month.