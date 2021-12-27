Fire officials reminding people to dispose Christmas trees now to avoid fire hazard

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local fire departments are reminding everyone to dispose of their Christmas trees in a timely manner, now that the holiday has come and gone.

According to the US Fire Administration, Christmas trees account for hundreds of fires each year. A very dry tree can pose a safety hazard, potentially igniting when there’s an electrical shortage in Christmas lights or even open flames from candles.

Chicopee Fire Lieutenant Matthew Zabik told 22News, “If you bought your tree early, like right after Thanksgiving, you don’t want to be leaving the tree inside of your home for too long. If you ever see a pine tree that is dead and dry light on fire, it burns very quickly. If that’s stuck in a room, that’s going to spread really quick. You don’t want to do that.”

The lieutenant adds that people should not dispose of a tree by burning it. You can find if your community offers a drop-off location or curbside pick-up days to dispose of trees after the holidays on the Mass.gov website.

And don’t forget to remove all decorations and ornaments before the tree is recycled!