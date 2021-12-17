Fire officials warn of increased fire threat during cold weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Too many homeowners have a bad habit of making their home more susceptible to a fire during winter.

Amherst Fire Captain Steven Chandler is an instructor at the Massachusetts Fire Academy in Indian Orchard. He told 22News that too many people risk a fire by bringing outdoor equipment inside their home during cold weather.

“The home heating system always leads to the problem of bringing generators or outdoor heating equipment into the house, and you never want to use those inside of a residence,” Captain Chandler said.

Fire officials can’t say it often enough: make sure you have working smoke detectors, one on each level of your home.