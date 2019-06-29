Fire damages boat parked next to building in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department put out a fire on a boat parked next to an apartment building late Friday night.

Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac told 22News that a fire began on a powerboat parked on a trailer at Dwight and Parker Streets around midnight.

The fire was quickly put out.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, and the flames did not extend to the three-story apartment building next to the boat.

The cause of that fire is being investigated by the Holyoke Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.