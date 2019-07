SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters put out a fire on Liberty Street Wednesday afternoon.

Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi told 22News there were no injuries in the fire, which happened at 1011 Liberty Street. There’s still no word on what caused the fire, but Calvi said it started in a garden shed with propane tanks inside. The fire then spread to a four-car garage.

