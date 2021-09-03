Fire put out at vacant building on Cabot Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews put out a fire at a vacant apartment building on Cabot Street in Holyoke Friday morning.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac, at around 7:30 a.m. police and fire crews were called to a report of a fire at a four story apartment building located at 27-29 Cabot Street. When crews arrived, the fire was found in a first floor apartment with smoke coming out of the windows above.

The Holyoke Fire Department’s Fire Investigator determined the fire started in a mattress and trash on the floor of the apartment. No injuries were reported but fire officials say the investigation shows homeless people have been inside the building for some time.

