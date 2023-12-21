CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but a fire can quickly turn Christmas festivities into tragedy and devastation.

A Christmas tree, decorations, and cooking for the family, are all holiday season staples, but they can also pose a great fire risk to your home.

“I live in an older house so it’s definitely something that is really important,” said Cali Brennan of Holyoke. “I make sure I don’t overload the outlets, that is the biggest thing. And then we have fire safety plans.”

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, both cooking fires and candle fires peak on Christmas Eve and day. In fact, more than half of the home decoration fires in December are started by candles. Local fire departments say, blow out lit candles when you leave the room or go to bed, and turn off all light strings and decorations as well.

Lt. Tony Spear of West Springfield Fire Department told 22News, “Be mindful of candle placement. Keep it away from combustible materials, at least a foot in all directions. As far as your Christmas trees, as Christmas lights, always be mindful to never plug in an extension cord into another extension cord. Use them as they are designed and make sure they are UL listed or approved.”

As for preparing that Christmas meal, cooking is the number one cause of home fires and home injuries, so cook with caution, never leave anything that is cooking unattended, keep anything that can catch fire away from the stovetop, and have a pan close by to smother any flames. And if it’s an emergency, call 911 immediately.

Local fire also says to make sure to get rid of your Christmas tree after the holiday, or when it is dry. Dried-out trees are a fire danger.